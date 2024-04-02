Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicating he will protect the home net Tuesday against Vancouver.

Thompson has gone 6-2-1 with a .928 save percentage over his past 10 appearances. He is coming off a 32-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Minnesota. Thompson has posted a 22-12-5 record this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 41 games played. The Canucks rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.45 goals per contest.