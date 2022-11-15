Thompson is expected to start Tuesday against San Jose, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thompson is 8-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage in 10 games this season. He's won his last six contests, though it is worth noting that he's also allowed 11 goals in his last three starts. San Jose's offense is tied for 25th place with 2.71 goals per game.