Thompson is expected to start on the road against Dallas in Game 2 on Wednesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Thompson stopped 26 of 29 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Stars on Monday. He extended his winning streak to three contests and has allowed just six goals on 79 shots (.924 save percentage) in that span. The 27-year-old goaltender had a 25-14-5 record, 2.70 GAA and .908 save percentage in 46 regular-season outings.