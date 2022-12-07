Thompson is slated to guard the home net against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Thompson has a 13-5-2 record, 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage in 18 contests this season. He's struggled recently though, allowing 14 goals over his last four games. The Rangers are tied for 20th place offensively with 3.04 goals per game.
