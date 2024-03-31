Thompson made 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Kirill Kaprozov beat him on the power play late in the second period, but otherwise Thompson had an answer for everything Minnesota fired his way. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 22 wins on the season, a new career high, and he's won five straight decisions while posting an eye-popping 1.13 GAA and .962 save percentage since March 17. Adin Hill (undisclosed) lacks a clear timeline for his return, but Thompson's recent form might have moved him to the top of the Golden Knights' depth chart anyway as the team looks to lock down a playoff spot.