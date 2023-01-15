Thompson allowed four goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Thompson was in the hole early, allowing two goals in the first 1:42 of the contest. The Golden Knights battled back a bit, cutting the deficit to one goal three separate times, but they failed to pull even. Thompson is now at 18-11-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 30 outings this season, and he's lost four of his last six. If he continues to struggle, Adin Hill could push for a timeshare in the Vegas crease.