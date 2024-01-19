Thompson stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal early in the third period was the lone blemish on Thompson's line, as the 26-year-old netminder cruised to a fourth win in his last five starts -- he's held opponents to a single goal in three of his previous four outings. Thompson improved to 15-9-3 this season with a .909 save percentage and 2.63 GAA. He figures to be back between the pipes Saturday when Vegas hosts the Penguins.