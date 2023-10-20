Thompson stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Thompson faced a battery of shots from Winnipeg on Thursday but managed to hang on for the win despite the Knights being outshot 27-to-39. The 26-year-old Thompson has allowed just three goals on 62 shots through his first two starts after going 21-13-3 with a .915 save percentage last season. While he opened the year in a backup role, Thompson could eventually work his way into a timeshare with Adin Hill in Vegas.