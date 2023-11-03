Thompson allowed two goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Thompson was also credited with an assist when he made an outlet pass to Mark Stone, who fed Jonathan Marchessault on his first goal in a hat-trick performance. The win kept Thompson undefeated this season at 5-0-0 with 11 goals allowed on 161 shots over his five starts. The 26-year-old has generally alternated starts with Adin Hill so far. That will likely continue over the weekend with a back-to-back that includes a home game versus the Avalanche on Saturday and a trip to Anaheim on Sunday.