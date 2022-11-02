Thompson stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Washington grabbed a 2-1 lead just 61 seconds into the second period, but Thompson had little chance on either goal and he shut the door the rest of the way, allowing the Golden Knights to rally for their fifth straight win. The 25-year-old netminder has seized the top job in Vegas and doesn't seem inclined to let it go, posting a stellar 1.73 GAA and .938 save percentage through seven starts to go with a 5-2-0 record.