Thompson stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Washington grabbed a 2-1 lead just 61 seconds into the second period, but Thompson had little chance on either goal and he shut the door the rest of the way, allowing the Golden Knights to rally for their fifth straight win. The 25-year-old netminder has seized the top job in Vegas and doesn't seem inclined to let it go, posting a stellar 1.73 GAA and .938 save percentage through seven starts to go with a 5-2-0 record.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Blanks Ducks for fourth win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Will face Ducks on Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Allows one goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting Monday night•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Yields three goals in loss•