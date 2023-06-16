Thompson (lower body) is skating and expected to be at full health for the start of training camp, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson played only once after Feb. 9, stopping 37 shots in a 3-2 win over Calgary on March 23. He left the game in the third period versus the Flames and was unable to suit up the rest of the regular season -- or in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The rookie was 21-13-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 2022-23, and he was a viable Calder Trophy candidate before his injuries. Thompson is expected to vie for the No. 1 job with the Golden Knights at training camp.