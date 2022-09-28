Thompson is expected to start and play the full game against the Avalanche at home Wednesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With Robin Lehner (hip) out for the year, Thompson is expected to take on a hefty workload as the Golden Knights' No. 1 netminder this season. Thompson went 10-5-3 while posting a 2.68 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 19 NHL appearances in 2021-22.