Thompson was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Thompson has been bouncing between levels this month and recently served as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup in Saturday's win over the Ducks. The 24-year-old netminder likely won't see NHL action any time soon, especially once Robin Lehner (upper body) is healthy.
