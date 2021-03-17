Thompson was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Thompson didn't make a start during his stint with the active roster, but he made his NHL debut, stopping both shots that came his way. The 24-year-old will continue to practice and travel with the big club while on the taxi squad.
