Thompson posted a 29-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Thompson has seen little playing time since Adin Hill returned from an undisclosed injury. Monday's performance was a strong case for Thompson to play more, as he earned his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career in a strong outing. The 26-year-old went 5-4-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 10 games in January, but this was his first action since the All-Star break. Hill will likely get the nod Tuesday versus the Predators, but it's unclear how the Golden Knights' goalie usage might develop beyond that as head coach Bruce Cassidy deals with the luxury of having two capable netminders.