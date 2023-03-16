Thompson (lower body) skated on his own Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was skating on a different rink as his Golden Knight teammates practiced. Thompson last played Feb. 9 and this was the first time he has been seen skating since the injury. Thompson is 20-13-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. He was among the favorites for the Calder Trophy before the injury, but the award is beyond his grasp at this time.