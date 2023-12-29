Thompson is expected to start at home against LA on Thursday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Thompson will be starting for the second consecutive night after stopping 21 of 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. It's unusual for a goaltender to play in both halves of a back-to-back, but Vegas is missing Adin Hill (undisclosed), so the only alternative was starting Jiri Patera, who has a 3.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage in four outings this year. For his part, Thompson is 10-5-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 19 contests in 2023-24. The Kings rank third offensively this campaign with 3.58 goals per game, so Thompson is going to have a tough time battling them alongside his own fatigue.