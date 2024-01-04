Thompson is expected to start in Thursday's home game versus Florida, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Thompson has an 11-7-3 record, 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage in 22 contests this season. He's struggled over his last seven outings, allowing 26 goals on 169 shots (.867 save percentage). The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak, so they're unlikely to make things any easier for Thompson.