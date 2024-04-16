Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus Chicago on Tuesday.

Thompson played well in his last start Friday against the Wild, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 7-2 blowout victory. He'll try to secure a win in what could be his last start of the regular season in a highly-favorable home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's an eye-popping 7-31-1 on the road this year.