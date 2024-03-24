Thompson will defend the road net Monday against the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson logged 16:00 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus after Adin Hill (undisclosed) couldn't complete the contest. An update on Hill hasn't been provided yet, but Thompson was already scheduled to play versus the Blues. The 27-year-old Thompson has a 19-12-5 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 38 games played. St. Louis is tied for 25th in the league this campaign with 2.86 goals per contest.