Thompson is set to start at home against Washington on Saturday.
Thompson will attempt to earn his first win since Nov. 2 -- he's 0-3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and an .898 save percentage over his last six appearances. Through 11 contests this season, Thompson has a 5-3-2 record, 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage. Washington ranks 31st offensively this year with 2.45 goals per game.
