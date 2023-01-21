Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Capitals on Saturday.

Thompson was pretty solid in his last start Monday against the Stars, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.