Thompson stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The Golden Knights scored the first five goals of the game -- that's more support than they'd provided in Thompson's last three outings. The 25-year-old was able to handle it from there, allowing a couple of goals but never putting the lead in danger. He improved to 19-12-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 32 appearances. Adin Hill is still likely to start Sunday in Arizona, where both teams will be playing the second half of back-to-back sets.