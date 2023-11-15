Thompson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.

Thompson was sharp Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals on 30 shots, but the Knights couldn't crack Charlie Lindgren at the other end in a 3-0 shutout loss. The 26-year-old Thompson has yet to allow more than three goals through seven starts this season -- he's now 5-2-0 with a .925 save percentage and 2.27 GAA. Adin Hill will likely get the nod in Vegas' next game Thursday in Montreal, lining up Thompson to start Saturday in Philadelphia.