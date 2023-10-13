Thompson allowed one goal on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Thompson didn't have to wait long for his first start of the season, going in the second game after Adin Hill beat the Kraken on Tuesday. Thompson was solid in this outing, showing that the Golden Knights have two goalies who could each carry the load if necessary. Last year, the 26-year-old posted a 21-13-3 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage, though he made just two appearances after the All-Star break. Thompson will be the backup for Saturday's game versus the Ducks.