According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal versus the Coyotes.

Thompson wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Sharks, surrendering three goals on just 27 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging 2.82 goals per game on the road this year, 17th in the NHL.