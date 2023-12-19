Thompson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Carolina, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Adin Hill (undisclosed) is not expected to join the team on the road prior to the Christmas break, so Jiri Patera will serve as Thompson's backup. Thompson has posted a 10-4-3 record this season with a 2.48 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 18 appearances. Carolina ranks 14th in the league this campaign with 3.19 goals per game.