Thompson will get the starting nod in Arizona on Sunday.
Thompson stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's victory over Washington and he'll get right back to work against the Coyotes on Sunday. The 25-year-old rookie is now 19-12-1 with a .913 save percentage through 32 games this season. However, he's gone 7-8-1 while registering a 2.97 GAA since the start of December.
