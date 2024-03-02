Thompson will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Sabres, per Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report.

Thompson has earned one win over his past five appearances, giving up 17 goals on 150 shots during that span. He has registered a 17-11-5 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 34 games played. Buffalo is tied for 24th in the league this campaign with 2.88 goals per contest.