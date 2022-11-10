Thompson will guard the road goal during Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson was decent in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, turning aside 28 of 31 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to a whopping six games in a favorable road matchup with a slumping Buffalo team that's lost three straight contests.