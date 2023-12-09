Thompson will defend the road net Saturday against Dallas.
Thompson made 26 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues during his last outing. He has posted a 7-3-3 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 14 appearances. The Stars rank seventh in the league with 3.44 goals per contest this campaign.
