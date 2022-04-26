Thompson will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Stars, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Thompson wasn't great in his last start Sunday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-4 shootout loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the year in a tough road matchup with a Dallas team that's 25-10-3 at home this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Heartbreaking loss Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: In net for important game•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Picks up overtime win in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Gets no help against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Expected in goal against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Wins in hometown•