Thompson will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Wild, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thompson has stopped 119 of 124 shots over his past five appearances, including one in relief, en route to a 4-0-0 record during that span. He has gone 21-12-5 this campaign with a 2.68 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 40 appearances. Minnesota is tied for 17th in the league this season with 3.06 goals per contest.