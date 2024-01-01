Thompson will guard the road goal Monday against Seattle, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson is coming off a 32-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings. In 21 games this season, he has supplied an 11-6-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Kraken sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.65 goals per contest.