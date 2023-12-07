Thompson will protect the road goal versus the Blues on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thompson lost against the Blues on Monday, stopping 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime defeat. He'll need more support from his offense -- the Golden Knights have scored just 25 times over their last 10 games, with Thompson going 1-1-3 in that span.
