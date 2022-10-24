Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will face Toronto at home Monday night.

Thompson will get a second straight start after dropping a 3-2 decision to Colorado on Saturday. This is the first half of a back-to-back situation for Vegas, with a visit to San Jose coming Tuesday. Thompson, who has a 2-2-0 record this season, will face a Toronto team that has won two straight games going into Monday's contest.