Thompson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road game against Los Angeles, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Thompson will start on Opening Night due to injuries to Robin Lehner (hip) and Laurent Brossoit (hip). Lehner is not expected to play at all this season, which puts Thompson in a strong position to see most of the starts this campaign. He posted a 10-5-3 record last year with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 19 appearances.
