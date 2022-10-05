Thompson will start in goal on the road against the Kings on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thursday will likely be the last preseason game action Thompson sees this year. He'll probably see 50-plus starts as Vegas' No. 1 netminder this season.
