Thompson will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Friday.
Thompson wasn't great in his last start, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat to Vancounver on Monday. He'll try to get back in the win column in a middling home matchup with a Minnesota team that's gone 17-17-4 on the road this year.
