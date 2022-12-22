Thompson will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Thompson has lost three of his last four outings, allowing 12 goals in that span. He'll have a fairly favorable matchup this time, but the Golden Knights have lost four of their last five home games and will need to get back on track against the Coyotes.
