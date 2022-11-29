Thompson saved 26 of 28 shots through overtime in Monday's 3-2 shootout win against Columbus.

Thompson was beaten just once in seven shootout attempts. He's won four of his last five starts, bringing him up to 12-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage in 16 games this season. Thompson has excelled as Vegas' No. 1 goaltender and the Golden Knights are expected to continue to lean heavily on him given that Robin Lehner (hip) not expected to play at all this season.