Thompson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Thompson and Vegas appeared set to lose for the first time this season, but Paul Cotter and Shea Theodore scored in the third period to turn things around for the hosts. Through three starts, Thompson has given up six goals on 90 shots, going 3-0-0. Adin Hill has also been strong, giving the Golden Knights a powerful duo between the pipes. Expect both goalies to start one game each during the upcoming back-to-back -- Friday versus the Blackhawks and Saturday against the Kings.