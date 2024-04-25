Thompson stopped 20 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Thompson has opened the playoffs with a pair of wins. He gave up only a power-play goal to Jason Robertson in the first period, with the Golden Knights scoring the next three tallies for the win. Thompson has allowed seven goals during his four-game winning streak. At this point, the 27-year-old looks to have the starting role, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get the nod for Saturday's Game 3 back in Vegas.