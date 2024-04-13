Thompson allowed two goals on 27 shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Thompson bounced back from a two-game losing streak to get the win that secured the Golden Knights' playoff spot. They'll be on the road in the first round, but their opponent remains uncertain. Thompson has stepped up to handle a starting role with Adin Hill's recent injury struggles. Thompson is at 24-14-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 45 appearances. With positioning still to play for, it's unclear how head coach Bruce Cassidy will assign the starts in goal over the final three regular-season contests.