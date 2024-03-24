Thompson stopped eight of nine shots in relief of Adin Hill (undisclosed) in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Thompson entered in the third period and played the final 16 minutes of the game. He gave up a late goal to Carson Meyer that had no impact on the end result, and Thompson did not get the decision. The 27-year-old goalie has allowed three goals on 52 shots over his last three appearances. He's at 19-12-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage through a career-high 38 appearances. Thompson is projected to start Monday versus the Blues, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, but the Golden Knights' goaltending plans beyond that game will be up in the air until more is known about Hill's injury.