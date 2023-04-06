Thompson (lower body) has begun on-ice work but remains without a specific timeline to return to action, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Thursday.

At this point, Thompson is likely running out of chances to play again this season as it seems unlikely he would be pressed into service in a playoff game, especially considering he has played just once since early February. Still, Thompson does have the most wins among the Knights' five starting goaltenders this season with 21 while fellow absentee Adin Hill (lower body) has 16.