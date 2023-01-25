Thompson allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Thompson kept the Knights in the game for most of the night, but he'd concede the tieing goal to Dougie Hamilton late in the third period before Hamilton went on to score the winner in overtime. Thompson falls to 1-3-1 in his last five starts, though he's sported a respectable .902 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is now 19-13-2 with a .912 save percentage on the season.