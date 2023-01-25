Thompson allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
Thompson kept the Knights in the game for most of the night, but he'd concede the tieing goal to Dougie Hamilton late in the third period before Hamilton went on to score the winner in overtime. Thompson falls to 1-3-1 in his last five starts, though he's sported a respectable .902 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is now 19-13-2 with a .912 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Snaps skid with plenty of help•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Falls to Dallas•