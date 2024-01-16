Thompson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

Thompson was excellent Monday, allowing a single goal on a Luke Evangelista deflection in the second period as he cruised to the 4-1 win. The 26-year-old netminder has now won three of his last four starts, sporting a .943 save percentage in that span. With Adin Hill's (undisclosed) return still unclear, Thompson will likely be back between the pipes Thursday at home versus the Rangers. He's now 14-9-3 with a .908 save percentage and 2.70 GAA on the season.