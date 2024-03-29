Thompson turned aside 39 of 40 shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Thompson was excellent Thursday, allowing a lone Sean Monahan tally in the second period while facing 40 Winnipeg shots. The 27-year-old Thompson has been on quite a run, winning four straight while holding opponents to a single goal in each outing. He improves to 21-12-5 on the campaign with a .909 save percentage and 2.68 GAA this season. With Adin Hill (undisclosed) nursing an injury, Thompson figures to be back between the pipes Saturday in Minnesota.