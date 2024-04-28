Thompson allowed three goals on 46 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Thompson's performance was a big reason the game got deep into overtime, as he came up with a handful of big saves against a desperate Stars team. It wasn't enough in the end, as Wyatt Johnston closed the scoring with a top-shelf goal in the extra session. Thompson has allowed seven goals on 96 shots while going 2-1 in the first-round series, and it's unlikely this loss will cost him the starting job. Game 4 is Monday in Vegas.